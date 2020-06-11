Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Say it ain’t so! Kelly Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, are sadly getting divorced after seven years of marriage, In Touch confirmed on Thursday, June 11. The pop star, 38, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split in court documents. Although Kelly loves the spotlight, the producer, 43, chose to keep a low profile throughout their relationship, despite his ties to the music industry.

Brandon and Kelly Were Destined to Cross Paths

Brandon’s father, Narvel Blackstock, used to be Kelly’s manager before he came in and took over. Interestingly enough, Brandon’s former stepmother happens to be Reba McEntire, one of Kelly’s mentors in the country music. Their worlds finally collided backstage at the American Country Music Awards in 2006. “This guy walks by, making everybody laugh. I said, ‘I’m gonna end up with him. I know it,’” the American Idol winner told People in 2013 of the moment they met.

He’s Been Married Before

While Kelly’s heart skipped a beat, she didn’t act on her instincts. At the time, Brandon was married to Melissa Ashworth after they tied the knot in 2001. They divorced in 2012 but still coparent their two children — Savannah, 18, and Seth, 14.

Following Brandon’s divorce from Melissa, he kept busy by managing Blake Shelton, who was scheduled to sing at the 2012 Super Bowl where Kelly was also on the roster to rock the stage.

Now that the timing was finally right, the pair started dating and later wed in October 2013.

What Does He Do for Work?

In addition to being the “Since U Been Gone” singer’s manager, Brandon manages many other famous faces as well, including Rascal Flatts. In 2018, Kelly opened up about mixing business with pleasure. “Well, I think it comes down to respect. I wouldn’t have hired Brandon to be my manager if I didn’t see firsthand how great he is at that and how much he cares about Blake,” she told Marie Claire. “And the way that (Blake’s) career has blown up, I would have hired Brandon regardless.”

He Loves Being a Dad

While Brandon is an attentive father to his older children, he also shares two kids with the “Stronger” singer. The former flames welcomed daughter, River Rose, in 2014 and later added a son, Remy, to their family in 2016. In March, Kelly gushed over the daddy on Instagram, revealing he was teaching their daughter how to horseback ride.