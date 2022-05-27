He’s a catch! Katie Holmes’ went public with her new boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, when they made their red carpet debut at The Silver Ball gala, on May 26. Learn about his job, net worth and more below!

Who is Bobby Wooten III?

Bobby, 33, was raised in Chicago, Illinois, and is an extremely accomplished musician. The Grammy-nominated composer, producer and instrumentalist has worked with tons of heavy-hitters in the music industry and on Broadway, including David Byrne, Jennifer Lopez, Carly Rae Jepson and more.

Broadway World/Shutterstock

What is Bobby Wooten’s job?

Music is Bobby’s life! In addition to performing with many A-listers, the bass player has also played for huge Broadway shows Moulin Rouge! and American Utopia. He has composition and production credits for the television show Empire, artists Machine Gun Kelly and Jake Troth and brands Nike, Google, Reebok and Kith.

If that wasn’t enough, Bobby also launched an internet series called “America, Learn Your History” after being inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. He’s also teaching the next generation of musicians as an adjunct instructor at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

What is Bobby Wooten’s net worth?

Bobby’s exact net worth is not known, but multiple outlets estimate the musician to be worth around $750,000.

How did Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten meet?

The couple has not divulged how they initially crossed paths, although it appears they met through mutual friends. Katie and Bobby “know some of the same people who connected them,” a source told E! News.

How long have Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten been dating?

Katie and Bobby first sparked romance rumors in April 2022 when they were spotted holding hands near the Guggenheim Museum in NYC.

When the pair attended The Silver Ball together one month later, an eyewitness told Us Weekly that the duo looked comfortable with each other and were “acting like they’ve been dating a long time.”

Confirmation of their relationship comes one year after Katie’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. ended in May 2021. At the time, a source told In Touch that the restauranteur’s friends weren’t big fans of their romance and “shaded Katie.”

“The split wasn’t news to those close to him,” the source admitted, adding that Emilio had “the support” of his inner circle to get him through the breakup.

That being said, the exes “remain friends,” a spokesperson for the Coda actress told Us Weekly in a statement following their uncoupling.