The end of an era. Kate Gosselin will have a “last Thanksgiving in her family home” after listing the Pennsylvania property, a source tells In Touch exclusively. “It’s going to be bittersweet.”

“She’s planning to have a big, family Thanksgiving dinner with all the kids,” the insider divulges of the Kate Plus 8 alum’s plans. “Unfortunately, Collin and Hannah will be celebrating with their dad and his girlfriend, Colleen [Conrad], and her kids. Kate wishes it could be different, but that’s the way it is. She’s not going to let that put a damper on the holidays.”

As for Mady and Cara? They’ll “be at Kate’s to celebrate,” the source adds, noting that “everyone chips in and does their part with food prepping. Kate takes care of the turkey and the stuffing, but the kids split up the side dishes and desserts.”

Although the blonde babe, 45, isn’t “broke, her finances are not what they used to be,” a separate source revealed amid house drama. “She’s not working, so there are no checks coming in. It costs a lot of money to care for the kids and the lifestyle she’s been accustomed to. Having a hit TV show had a lot of perks. Things have definitely changed. That’s why she’s looking to sell her home.”

The reality TV mom — who shares 16-year-old sextuplets Collin, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden and 20-year-old twins Mady and Cara with Jon Gosselin — put the house up for sale in October. According to her ex-husband, 43, Hannah was “super upset” after learning the news.

“She didn’t even notify Hannah that she was moving,” the reality TV dad claimed during the November 10 episode of The Dr. Oz Show. Jon added that he found out the news via “text message.”

“She was pretty much upset that that was her childhood home, her mother selling it, didn’t even call her to say, ‘Hey, do you want any of your stuff or anything? Hey, I need to sell this house,'” he told host Dr. Oz. “There is no contact.”

In fact, Jon said it’s been two years since he’s spoken to his children and blamed his ex-wife for the lack of communication, alleging that “parent alienation and now sibling alienation” are the reasons for their estrangement.

Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Although the former DJ didn’t explain the possible motivation behind her alleged actions, Jon was recently accused of physical abuse by son Collin — a claim which he strongly denied.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the teen alleged his dad “beat” him. “My dad is a liar,” the post reportedly read. “Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.”

A rep for the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star told In Touch at the time, “Jon has never abused Collin. No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing Children & Youth Services investigation,” the statement read. “Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.”

The former couple rose to fame in 2007 thanks to their TLC show and divorced in 2009.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.