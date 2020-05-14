Raking in the dough? Jon Gosselin became a household name while appearing on Jon & Kate Plus 8 with his kids and ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, but his net worth might not be what you expect. The star’s earnings are nowhere close to the money his former flame made over the years. Jon’s net worth is around $10,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth, while Kate’s is $200,000.

After making a splash on TV, he’s had several different jobs. The father of eight worked hard to find other streams of income, ranging from installing solar panels for Green Pointe Energy to working as a cook for TGI Friday’s. He also made a one-time appearance at Atlantic City’s Dusk Nightclub for their “Untamed Male Revue” show. In recent months, Jon secured many gigs as a DJ, which also helps him make ends meet following his divorce.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The former I.T. administrator previously appeared in 108 episodes of the hit TLC series and his salary per was reportedly $22,500. Even though it sounds like he used to make a pretty penny, the Pennsylvania resident was apparently left with much less, considering his wife’s “cut” of the profits and having eight children to care for. So, how did Kate make so much?

Well, she once made $250,000 per episode of the show, according to reports. Her appearances on Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Apprentice also had a big payoff. On top of that, she earned extra money with her books, Multiple Blessings, Eight Little Faces, I Just Want You to Know and Love Is in the Mix.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Back in 2019, Jon opened up about their time on reality TV, revealing it had some lasting impacts. “I believe her intentions, in the beginning, were good intentions. Bringing kids into the world that she fought to have,” Jon said on The Dr. Oz Show. “But I think once fame and money got involved, it twisted her belief system. On my end, I’ve been fighting to get my kids off TV forever.”

“That’s fame though,” he added. “It just twists things around.”

These days, Jon has custody of two of the sextuplets, Collin and Hannah. Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis live with their mom, while Mady and Cara are now 19 and enrolled in college.