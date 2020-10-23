Mic. Drop! Kate Beckinsale roasted a troll who said it looked like she lost weight amid boyfriend Goody Grace breakup rumors.

“You’re dreadfully thin,” the hater wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 22, to which the Underworld actress, 47, sassily replied, “You’re wearing Speedo goggles — it might be hard for you to be entirely confident about what you’re seeing, much less comment about it.”

Courtesy of Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

The brunette babe’s clapback came hours after news broke that she reportedly split from the singer, 23, following nine months of dating. According to The Sun, the couple called it quits despite living together for six months amid the coronavirus pandemic. The outlet also noted she unfollowed him on Instagram and deleted images she shared in June to celebrate his birthday. He has since returned to his native Canada.

Kate and Goody were first linked back in January and held hands while out on a date three months later. They publicly declared their love for one another over the summer.

When the “Scumbag” singer turned 23, she wrote under an Instagram photo he shared, “Happy birthday I love you.” He replied, “I love you.”

Though the former flames had a 24-year age gap, that didn’t seem to bother the mom of one. In April, she fired back at a troll who seemingly shaded their age difference. “Try and see if your new tomboy will adhere,” the Instagram troll wrote on a video of her cat doing a trick in a since-deleted response. Assuming the word the commenter was actually looking for was “boy toy,” the actress shot back, “Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate.”

This isn’t the first time the Pearl Harbor star has been linked to a younger man. She previously dated 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The former couple sparked rumors in January 2019 after they were spotted flirting at the Golden Globe Awards. Their romance got serious pretty quickly, and Kate even introduced the Staten Island native to her mother in March. But their relationship ended as quickly as it began, and they split just one month later in April.

In Touch reached out to Kate’s rep but did not hear back at the time of publication.