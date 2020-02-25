All hail the Instagram queen! Kate Beckinsale put a troll in their place after they asked if her significant other was around following a beauty routine. “No kidding this bikini wax I just got drew a bigger audience than at least four movies I have done,” the 46-year-old captioned a photo of her feet while her two dogs and one cat stared at her private parts via Instagram on Tuesday, February 25. “Also, my performance was described as ‘shattering,’ ‘visceral’ and ‘edge of the seat stuff.’ So, I’m pleased.”

“Where’s your boyfriend?” one of her followers asked. However, the actress wasn’t having it. “That is the pertinent question here?” she replied.

Of course, Kate’s fans stuck up for her after she was hit with the ridiculous question. One person wrote, “Why do single women always get asked that? [A] bit rude?!!” A second person added, “You’re very funny, Kate!” A third person wanted to poke fun at the hater. “Where’s yours? With yo mama?! Slam dunk!” they wrote.

“[Are] you reenacting that scene from Mrs. Brown’s Boys?” another person asked. “No, more The Revenant scene with the bear,” she quipped about her situation ~down there.~

This is hardly the first time the U.K. native has engaged with online trolls. After someone called her “too old” (umm … are we looking at the same person?) and said she was “looking for attention” after uploading photos of herself in a bikini on the ‘gram, she issued a lengthy response in December 2019. “I don’t know who has made you feel that if you get older you have no value, can’t be attractive or sexy or have a relationship with your body that isn’t only self-loathing,” she began.

“Are you aware that when you get the urge to accuse someone of something, especially someone you don’t know, or attribute an intention without ever having met the person, that the only thing really being achieved is revealing something about yourself or something you fear about yourself?” she continued. “If you’re young and fearing getting older, don’t. The people or press that are scaring you that your value is tied up in youth or in fact anything that is not currently within your reach is noise. I do hope you allow yourself to ignore.”

In February 2019, the Underworld star also didn’t hold back when someone mocked her for dating Pete Davidson. “Disappointed in your dating choices,” the person wrote at the time. “Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say,” she responded.

It’s safe to say don’t mess with Kate on social media!