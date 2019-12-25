Ladies love a man who can make them laugh. Pete Davidson has been labeled as a womanizer for his many high-profile, yet short-lived, relationships. The Saturday Night Live star, 26, has been consistently in the public eye for his PDA moments and couples quarrels.

Most recently, Pete has been linked to model Kaia Gerber. The 18-year-old is the daughter to supermodel Cindy Crawford, with her career set to excel much like her mother’s. The two were spotted cozying up during their trip to Miami back in November. They were all over each other as they lounged on the beach and took a dip in the pool.

Prior to his romantic getaway, Pete opened up to Paper magazine about dating in the spotlight. In the article published on November 21, he discussed how he applies the lessons he learns from each of his highly-watched relationships.

“That it’s nobody’s business,” Pete said. “I think when you first get in a relationship and you’re on television, you don’t realize that when you post a photo of you and your girlfriend, you’re pretty much announcing to the world your relationship. I didn’t know that because I know couples that are together that I followed that, you know, are my homies that work at Best Buy, and when they post each other’s picture all the time and there are no articles written about it or they’re not followed around, you forget that you have to approach it differently, which is really difficult for both [people in the relationship], because the second [the public] knows you’re together, it’s already against you. You’re losing. Because now they know you’re together, if you’re not [seen together], they know something went wrong. As opposed to like … people date. People date and are friends.”

Pete also told the outlet he understands he can be a little overbearing and it can make his love interests uncomfortable. “My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess,” he said. “I try to go as above and beyond as possible because that’s what you’re supposed to do?”

He added, “If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible. But sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that. Or if they can keep up with it. So, it’s very off-putting to some … It’s something I had to learn in a past relationship, which sucked to learn through that person, but it makes you better.”

Scroll below for a look at Pete’s celebrity relationships over the years.