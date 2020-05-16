A romantic stroll! Kate Beckinsale and her rumored boyfriend, Goody Grace, were spotted out on a walk together with the actress’ dog. They enjoyed the sunset together in Malibu during their outing on Friday, May 15.

Kate, 46, looked edgy in a rocker-chic outfit featuring a white graphic tee, a cropped black denim jacket with embellished sleeves, black pants and black boots. Goody, 22, went for a ’90s grunge look with a black T-shirt under a black and white flannel button-down shirt, black pants and black and white Converse sneakers. Both the Underworld star and the musician wore protective gloves and masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It seems like the rumored couple has been enjoying each other’s time while in quarantine. They were first spotted together on April 6 while out for walk with Kate’s Pomeranian. On April 12, they held hands during a one-on-one stroll.

But the Serendipity actress and the Selkirk, Manitoba native’s bond may have been sparked weeks earlier, according to their social media activity. On March 23, Kate left a heart-eyed emoji on a video of Goody playing guitar. The “Scumbag” singer then posted a photo of himself wearing a leopard print sweater on March 30. “Cardigan game [fire emoji],” Kate wrote. “Wholesome,” he responded, adding a shrugging emoji.

This isn’t the first time the Pearl Harbor star has been linked to a younger man. She previously dated 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The former couple sparked rumors in January 2019 after they were spotted flirting at the Golden Globes. Their romance got serious fairly quickly, and Kate even introduced the Staten Island native to her mother in March. But their relationship ended as quickly as it began, and they split just one month later in April.

“They rushed into the relationship and fell head over heels without thinking about the logistics,” a source exclusively revealed to In Touch shortly after their breakup. “It’s one of those whirlwind romances that moved too quickly.”

While Kate gets her fair share of hate from trolls and even fellow celebrity Wendy Williams about her taste in younger men, there’s one person in her life who doesn’t seem to mind. “Kate’s daughter [Lily Mo Sheen] isn’t bothered by the fact that Kate likes younger guys and she is just used to it at this point,” an insider told Us Weekly.

