Bianca Censori Goes Pastel in Blue Bodysuit and Lace Tights

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, channeled Easter colors a week early with her latest bold outfit. The Australian architect left little to the imagination in another skintight bodysuit and tights combination as she and her husband headed out for a movie date at The Grove in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 24.

Bianca, 29, sported a low-cut, strapless, pastel blue one-piece with a cutout on the back that wrapped around her waist, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six. The back of the one-piece — which was seemingly the same Saint Laurent garment worn by Zoë Kravitz at dad Lenny Kravitz’s Walk of Fame Ceremony on March 12 — had a cheeky cut that put Bianca’s posterior on display. Beneath the one-piece, the model wore a pair of sheer white lace tights that accentuated her stems. She completed the look with a pair of matching white heels and her hair pulled back into a slick bun.

While Bianca showed off plenty of skin during the outing, Kanye, 46, stuck with his usual all-black attire, opting for an oversized black T-shirt, matching pants and sneakers.

Bianca’s tights and heels might look familiar to fans, as the Yeezy employee made headlines in a similar outfit on March 21. At the time, Kanye shared a video of his wife lounging in a large white bed on his Instagram page. Bianca wore the tights pulled up to her chest and held her phone in front of her face. She bent one knee and left the other leg outstretched. In the background of the video, Kanye could be heard breathing and clearing his throat multiple times.

One fan called the clip a “scary ass video,” while others pointed out their confusion over what they were seeing.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Bianca and Kanye have been spotted out and about in L.A. multiple times recently, including a few dates at a local Cheesecake Factory, where the Australia native made headlines for her racy and revealing outfits. During one outing, she wore a nude bandeau top and bright green leggings, but she rolled the top of the pants down to reveal her butt cheeks.

Bianca has been making headlines for similar bizarre outfits since she and Kanye tied the knot in December 2022. While many fans have accused Kanye of forcing Bianca to change her style, a source told Page Six on Monday, March 25, that this is not actually the case.

“People are confusing Bianca’s creativity,” the insider said. “She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is.”

The source added that Bianca and Kanye have enjoyed the attention her unusual way of dressing has brought them. “They have people worldwide watching them,” the insider continued. “Sometimes the highest form of art is to not say anything.”