It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian‘s brand Skims is one of the most popular loungewear, shapewear and underwear lines in the world! That said, it took the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality a few years to achieve the level of success Skims sees today.

In fact, trouble with the company began at its inception in 2019. Originally, Kim named her shapewear line Kimono, a play on her name that also describes a traditional Japanese robe. Almost immediately, fans clapped back at the name, citing it as cultural appropriation.

“We wear kimonos to celebrate health, growth of children, engagements, marriages, graduations, at funerals. It’s celebratory wear and passed on in families through the generations,” Yuka Ohishi, a Japanese woman, told BBC News at the time. “[This] shapewear doesn’t even resemble a kimono — she just chose a word that has Kim in it — there’s no respect to what the garment actually means in our culture.”

In response to the backlash, Kim decided to change the name.

“Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public,” the mother of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West , wrote via Instagram in July 2019.

“I am always listening, learning and growing — I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind,” Kim continued. “My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my solution wear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

Come August 2019, the Kardashians star revealed Skims as the official name of her brand. “My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me — I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name,” Kim announced via Instagram before explaining why she landed on Skims. “I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies.”

