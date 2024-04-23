Kanye West revealed that he wants to have a threesome with his wife, Bianca Censori, and Michelle Obama.

While appearing on the Monday, April 22, episode of “The Download Podcast,” host Justin Laboy asked Ye, 46, who he would want to join a ménage à trois with him and Bianca, 29.

“Michelle Obama,” he answered. “We gott f–k the Presdient’s wife!”

Ye didn’t explain if his answer was serious or not, but many people assumed he made the comment was a joke in light of his strained relationship with former President Barack Obama.

In 2009, Barack, 62, famously called Ye a “jacka–” during a television interview with CNBC after the “Gold Digger” rapper interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards that same year.

More than a decade later, Ye reflected on his relationship with Barack during a Fox News interview in 2022. “I was Obama’s favorite artist,” he said at the time. “Obama met with me and my mama to say that he was running for office back in 2008 and he wanted the support.”

“And everybody was so ‘in’ to this idea of the Black president. We were always cool. It’s also like … How many of us are there? Obama level? Ye level? Virgil [Abloh] level?” Ye continued. “Just Black, so brilliant, that we cut through all the lines of racism.”

Ye said he assumed that he and Barack would “have to be friends and get along” because they were at the same “level” as men in the spotlight.

“That was me and Obama’s connection, but as soon as I wasn’t saying what I was supposed to say as a rapper, our connection faded,” the “Flashing Lights” rapper added.

Ye named Michelle, 60, as the ideal woman he would want to join him and Bianca in the bedroom less than two weeks after In Touch exclusively reported that the couple is trying to have a baby together.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

“Kanye definitely wants another child and says Bianca will be an amazing mother,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “She’s actually really good with his kids. They’re actively trying to get pregnant.”

The source added that Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is supportive of the plan. The former couple shares kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

“Even Kim’s OK with it,” the insider shared. “She knows that Kanye is all about having as many children as he can.”