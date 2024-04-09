Kanye West and Bianca Censori are trying for baby No. 1 and it seems his kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, are all on board, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Even North, who really likes Bianca, is excited about getting a new sibling,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch on Tuesday, April 9. “The younger kids were asked if they’d be happy with another little brother or sister and they’re all fine with it.”

The SKIMS founder, 43, is seemingly supporting her ex as she is reportedly prepping her four kids, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, whom she shares with the “Heartless” rapper, about the changing family dynamic.

“She‘s [Kim] also told the kids that daddy might have another baby with his new wife and that that baby will be their new sibling,” the source explains. “So, everyone is in the loop and knows what to expect when it does happen.”

It’s no secret Kim and Ye, 46, have struggled to see eye to eye in the past since finalizing their divorce in November 2022. Since their split, the Kardashians star has made it a priority for her kids to have a relationship with their father, despite describing the situation as “really f–king hard.”

“I could be going through something but if we’re riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what we’re going through, no matter what is happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing’s wrong,” Kim said in a 2022 interview. “As soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”

The Yeezy founder married the Australian architect, 29, in a “small” ceremony in December 2022 and the two women have been spotted attending the same events on numerous occasions.

Most recently, Bianca and Kim attended a listening party for Ye’s album Vultures 2 in San Francisco on March 12. They were spotted in the VIP section and were seen amicably chatting in a video shared by DJ Pharris. Kim and Ye’s four children were also in attendance, with North even taking the stage with her father during the event.

Bianca has bonded with her husband’s four children, most recently spending Easter Sunday with them at celebrity hotspot Nobu for dinner and then heading to a theater for a movie night. While Bianca is known for her NFSW and body-baring fashion, she toned it down for the family night by wearing a skintight full-body unitard.

“I know that the clothes Ye makes Bianca wear does trouble [Kim], mostly because of the kids,” a separate source told In Touch on April 9. “The kids think Bianca is cool, but some of her outfits are eyebrow-raisers. They giggle about some of the more revealing things she wears, but they do like her.”

Reporting by Rick Egusquiza