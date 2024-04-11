Déjà vu! Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, recently channeled Kim Kardashian vibes with a plunging white dress that reminded many fans of a look the reality star wore for her 34th birthday in 2014.

Bianca, 29, and Ye, 46, stepped out on Wednesday, April 10, for Ty Dolla $ign‘s birthday party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ. The Australian architectural designer wore a white mini dress with a deep neckline that plunged well below her belly button, leaving her chest exposed and daringly close to a wardrobe malfunction. The dress also had puffy sleeves. Bianca paired the simple garment with a pair of PVC sandals and her dark hair slicked back.

Ye, meanwhile, coordinated with his wife in a white T-shirt and matching pants, ditching his usual all-black attire. The rapper finished his look with tan boots.

Bianca’s look was reminiscent of a plunging Alexandre Vauthier dress that Kim, 43, wore to her 34th birthday party at Tao Las Vegas in October 2014. Her white frock featured a cinched waist and similar statement shoulders. Kim paired the dress with black heels.

Bianca, who married Ye in December 2022, and Kim have been accused of copying each other’s fashion more than once in recent months. In March, the Yeezy employee was spotted wearing a silver bikini top that was seemingly inspired by Kim’s SKIMS line. Back in January, Kim was compared to Bianca when she wore a fur outfit two months after Ye’s wife wore fur to an event in Dubai.

Many fans have also pointed fingers at Ye for seemingly controlling Bianca’s style, which often consists of bold, unusual and barely-there looks, and have accused him of trying to turn her into another version of his ex-wife. A source exclusively told In Touch in January that Kim was “obsessed” with Bianca’s transformation.

David Becker/Getty Images

“Kanye clearly set out to clone Kim, which disgusts her, but the truth is, it also fascinates her in a morbid way,” the insider said. “It’s just so creepy. Even though she’d never want him back, this is still messing with her head.”

The source continued, “It’s like he’s turned Bianca into his personal robot. With the added indignity that she’s paraded around half-naked all the time!”

However, another source exclusively told In Touch on April 4 that it’s really Bianca who is in control of her style. “Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious,” the insider said. “This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public.”

Another source added, “She’s got no problem flaunting her incredible body if that’s what keeps Kanye happy. Putting up with his madness is a means to an end for her. Bianca is getting everything she wants in the way of fashion deals and connections.”