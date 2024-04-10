Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori want to have a child of their own and are working hard to make it happen, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Kanye definitely wants another child and says Bianca will be an amazing mother. She’s actually really good with his kids. They’re actively trying to get pregnant,” the insider says.

Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is on board with the plan, meaning the former couple’s four children could be welcoming a half sibling.

“Even Kim’s OK with it. She knows that Kanye is all about having as many children as he can,” the insider explains.

Ye, 46, rapped about wanting more children in in the song “Keys to My Life” from his February album, Vultures 1. He says the bars, “You already know I’m impulsive / and another baby is my end goal.”

When asked about the lyrics, Ye’s pal Justin Laboy told a TMZ photographer at ​LAX Airport on March 12, “I think they are going to have a bunch of babies,” about the Yeezy designer and Bianca, 29. He added about the duo, “They’re extremely happy. I’ve been around Ye for years now, he’s the happiest he’s been and she’s extremely happy.”

The Australia native has shown that she has a very maternal side when it comes to Ye and Kim’s kids: daughters North, 10 and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4. Kim gave birth to the former couple’s two older children while the younger two arrived via surrogate.

Bianca seems to have a particularly close bond with North. The pair walked hand-in-hand while arriving at Ye’s birthday bash in June 2023. They shared the same close gesture on a December 2023 trip to Disneyland.

The former architect and Ye’s oldest child were ​also seen holding hands and having a fun conversation while attending Ye’s Paris listening party for Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign on February 25. Fans loved how close the two appeared in a TikTok video.

“The kids being comfortable around Bianca speaks volumes,” one person wrote in the comments, while another added, “Bianca seems really sweet actually. She seems to care for the kids a lot,” referring to Ye’s children. One fan commented, “I love how North is so comfortable with her. That means she’s an amazing step mom.”

Ye and Bianca married in December 2022, one month after his divorce from Kim was finalized. She’s made headlines for wearing increasingly risqué outfits in public, many of which are completely sheer.

While some fans have been concerned that Ye might be controlling Bianca’s nearly-nude fashion choices, a source told In Touch that’s not the case.

“Bianca is extremely intelligent, well-educated and beyond ambitious,” ​the insider revealed. “This idea that she’s some sort of victim is way off the mark. She’s absolutely loving the attention she creates by baring her body in public.”