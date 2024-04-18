Kanye West is being investigated by police as a suspect in a battery report after allegedly punching a man in the face, according to TMZ. The rapper allegedly got physical after a man “assaulted” his wife, Bianca Censori, on Tuesday, April 16.

“‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened [to Bianca],” a rep for Ye, 46, claimed in a statement to TMZ. “Bianca was physically assaulted. The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body. He grabbed her waist, he spun her around and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

The couple reportedly left the scene after the alleged altercation. TMZ reports that police plan to speak to Ye and other witnesses during the investigation.

Ye married Bianca, 29, in December 2022 following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The couple is regularly photographed out together, with Bianca often wearing eccentric or revealing outfits. Ye has been accused of “controlling” his wife, which is a suggestion he shut down when a reporter asked him about it earlier this year.

“Are you crazy?” he responded to the female journalist, while also grabbing her phone from her hands. “You think because you’re a white woman you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumbass s–t like that? Asking me about my wife, if she has free will? Are you crazy?”

He also clapped back at social media commenters who called him out for posting revealing photos of Bianca on his Instagram page.

“I delivered the album and people still in my comments talking about, ‘Why you posting your wife?’” he said in a February video. “Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music. Because I’m happy. You understand? So don’t never say nothing negative. If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go f–k yourself.”

The architectural designer has spent time with Ye’s four children and even scored some bonding time with Kim, 43, at a listening party for the musician’s album Vultures 2 in March. The ladies stood next to each other in a VIP section of the event and were seen chatting in a video.

Despite putting on a brave face, Kim has admitted that she’s struggled to coparent with her ex. “I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids and for my kids,” she confirmed in a 2022 interview. “In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on in the outside world.”