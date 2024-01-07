Kanye West celebrated his wife, Bianca Censori’s, 29th birthday with a series of social media posts on Saturday, January 6.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children,” the rapper, 46, captioned one photo. “I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me.”

Bianca celebrated her birthday on January 5, so Kanye’s tributes came one day after the big day. He also shared a candid photo of Bianca smiling and wrote, “I miss you when I wake up before you.”

In another paparazzi shot of the two out and about, he commented, “Y’all know who ran the summer.”

kanyewest/Instagram

Kanye was first linked to Bianca, who worked for his Yeezy brand, in January 2023, and later that month it was confirmed that they tied the knot in a “small marriage ceremony.” In the months since, Bianca has been seen publicly spending time with Kanye’s four kids.

The “Heartless” singer shares North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex Kim Kardashian. The exes got married in 2014 and separated at the beginning of 2021, when the reality star, 43, filed for divorce. The divorce was finalized in November 2022.

In December 2023, Bianca and the kids accompanied Kanye to his Vultures album release party in Miami. The architectural designer was photographed holding Chicago as the group made their way through a big crowd of people while exiting the event. Later that month, she was spotted holding hands with North at Disneyland.

On an episode of The Kardashians in November 2023, Kim opened up about why North prefers to spend time with her famous dad, even though her primary residence is at Kim’s mansion.

“She’ll be ‘like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny. He doesn’t have a chef. He doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment,’” Kim revealed. “And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’”

However, she also admitted that dealing with outbursts like this helped teach her an invaluable lesson. “Kourtney [Kardashian] says that North is my lesson on this planet,” the SKIMS founder added. “I’m supposed to learn even more about patience. She teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life.”