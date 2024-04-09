Kanye West’s four kids are not too bothered by the revealing outfits worn by his wife, Bianca Censori, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“The kids think Bianca is cool, but some of her outfits are eyebrow-raisers,” the insider says. “They giggle about some of the more revealing things she wears, but they do like her.”

While out in public, Bianca, 29, isn’t afraid to show skin and often rocks see-through or skimpy ensembles. However, even Ye’s ex Kim Kardashian has mostly come to terms with the architectural designer’s fashion choices.

“I know that the clothes Ye makes Bianca wear does trouble [Kim], mostly because of the kids,” the source explains. “But Kim really does wish Ye and Bianca nothing but the best.”

The Skims founder filed to divorce Ye, 46, in February 2021 and the split was finalized by November 2022. The rapper married Bianca in a “small” ceremony in December 2022 and his kids have been photographed in public with her on a number of occasions. Kim, 43, has spent some time with her ex’s new wife recently too.

In March, both women attended a listening party for Ye’s album Vultures 2 in San Francisco. They stood in the same roped-off VIP area of the arena and were seen amicably chatting to each other in a video shared by DJ Pharris. The West children were also all in attendance for the event, with North, 10, even taking the stage alongside her famous dad at one point.

While Kim has struggled to coparent with Ye in the past, she’s always made a point to make sure that the kids have a relationship with him. In addition to North, the duo share Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4. In a 2022 interview, she described the situation as “really f–king hard,” but said she never lets the children know it.

“I could be going through something but if we’re riding to school and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what we’re going through, no matter what is happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids and act like nothing’s wrong,” Kim said, through tears. “As soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”

Ye’s social media activity has been a point of contention in the past. While he’s quieter online these days, he did call out his wife in a February Instagram post. “Kim, take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now,” he wrote. “It’s a school for fake celebrities that are used by ‘the system.’” The reality star did not respond.