Kanye West is “losing it” over Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s relationship, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“He has a real problem with them being an item,” the source adds of the rapper’s estranged wife, 41, and Saturday Night Live star, 27. “It’s typical of Kanye to have double standards. It’s OK for him to date other women, but it’s not OK for Kim to date Pete!”

That said the billionaire, 44, — who recently legally changed his name to Ye — has his reasons for being salty. “Kanye has known Pete for years. They’d meet up for dinner or lunch when Pete was in L.A., call each other and that kind of thing,” the insider explains. “I’d say they were more acquaintances than good friends, but that doesn’t stop Kanye from feeling stabbed in the back by Pete.”

Kim and Pete hit it off after she hosted SNL for the first time on October 9. The Skims founder starred opposite the Suicide Squad actor in an Aladdin parody skit and sealed the sketch with a kiss. They didn’t spark dating speculation, though, until after they were spotted holding hands during a fun night out with friends at Knott’s Berry Farm. Days later, they enjoyed back-to-back dinners in Pete’s hometown of Staten Island.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” a separate insider divulged of the couple, noting that they’re officially “dating.”

“Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.” The insider added that she’s “not overthinking things at this point” since “it’s so early” and considers him “a sweetheart.”

Meanwhile, Kanye — who shares kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with Kim — has been romantically linked to 22-year-old model Vinetria. The pair were spotted sitting courtside at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis on Saturday, November 6.

Despite seemingly moving on, Kanye slammed SNL for making jokes about his split after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce in February.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” the “Off the Grid” artist said on the Thursday, November 4, episode of “Drink Champs.”

“That ain’t no joke to me,” he continued. “My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”