Someone may have lost their phone privileges for a while. Kim Kardashian was caught scolding her eldest child, North West, after she provided a live house tour on their joint TikTok account without permission.

“Let’s give a house tour,” North, 8, can be heard saying through giggles as she zooms through her family’s home in Hidden Hills, California, followed by a trail of children laughing.

Kim, 41, and Kanye West‘s daughter showcased her pink bedrooms, drawings of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Kim’s choice in holiday decor and the family’s Sing 2-themed party decorations.

The video also featured Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s youngest, Reign Aston Disick, 6, excitingly yelling, “TikTok live, live, live, chicken fry, live!” Before adding, in a more panicked tone, “No, no! Not allowed to be live!”

It wasn’t until the final moments of the nearly three-minute-long live video that North entered her mother’s bedroom and told her through laughter, “Mom! I’m live!”

“No, stop!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was lying in an extra-large bed in the video, said. “You’re not allowed to.”

“OK, bye,” North responded. Just before the eldest of four cut the video, Kim is heard saying, “Is she really live?”

“I hope Kim doesn’t mind this because I have never seen her more relatable than this,” a fan account of the Kardashians wrote via Instagram, along with a video of the live session. “I feel like we are getting to see the Kardashians from a new lens and I think it will only impact them positively. As long as North doesn’t expose any family secrets.”

On Thanksgiving morning, November 25, Kim and North launched their joint TikTok account, @KimAndNorth. The pair have already amassed a massive following of 2.1 million.

Needless to say, the Skims designer may have to check the parental controls on North’s phone or at least change the password to their TikTok, following her daughter’s chaotic video.

“Me and my bestie,” the bio reads. “Account managed by an adult.”

The TikTok account, so far, is filled with videos that North has seemingly filmed or stars in, including videos of her siblings, their lizards, Beans and Cheese, which her mother finds “disgusting,” and cute clips of the mother-daughter pair.

The live video comes amid news that Kim filed to become legally single from her estranged husband, Kanye West, on December 10. The pair, who were married in 2014 before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, share North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.