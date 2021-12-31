Keep your friends close and your exes closer. Kanye West purchased a home across the street from Kim Kardashian in order to be present for their children, but his estranged wife isn’t “necessarily thrilled” with the plan, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Kim might have to make some adjustments. I mean, nobody wants their ex living right across the street,” the insider says. “[But] he wants to be a constant presence while co-parenting his kids, and for Kanye, that means being as physically close to [their kids] as possible.”

Despite Kim, 41, filing for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February, the exes have seemingly remained amicable mostly throughout their split, especially when it concerns their four children. They share joint custody of North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

“The good thing is that the kids are super excited to have daddy closer,” the insider reveals. “It’s not the most conventional of divorce situations, to start a new life, dating and all that, but that’s not very surprising when it comes to Kanye. He does things his way and he wants to be close to his kids, and Kim too.”

“[Kanye] wants his kids to feel like they have two homes to go to,” the source adds. “He wants them to know that both parents are present at all times. When they get out of school or are playing outside, their dad will always be nearby.”

Kim Kardashian’s team did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The Donda artist purchased a home across the street from Kim in Hidden Hills, California, for $4.5 million — $421,000 over the asking price. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paid Kanye $23 million for his share of the home they shared together in October — $20 million for the property and $3 million for the home’s decor, including art and furniture.

The source says that Ye plans to tear down the existing structure and will “build a new home.”

“[The house] won’t be exactly like the home he shared with Kim, but it will be very similar, aesthetically at least,” the insider says. “He likes it to be very minimal. He’s always been the decorating influence for Kim.”

Since their split, Kim has been romantically linked to SNL‘s Pete Davidson, and it appears the relationship is serious. A second source previously informed In Touch that Pete, 28, has “already introduced” the Skims founder to his mom, Amy Davidson, and his sister, Casey Davidson. His family has “given their seal of approval.”