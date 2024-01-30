Kanye West didn’t hold back when he snapped at a photographer who asked if his wife, Bianca Censori, has “free will.”

As Kanye, 46, made his way to Charlie Wilson‘s Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on Monday, January 30, he was approached by a TMZ photographer that asked him to elaborate on reports that he is “controlling” of Bianca, 29, and that he has prevented her from posting on social media.

After he was asked if Bianca has “free will,” the “Gold Digger” rapper lost his cool and took the reporter’s phone before he slammed her for the questions. Kanye asked her why she thought the question was “OK,” noting that he is a “human being” and should be spoken to in a kind manner.

“Do you think cause you a white woman you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb– s–t like that?” he said. “Ask me about my wife, talking about if she got free will? Are you crazy?”

Kanye continued to yell at the photographer, claiming that he is a “legend” and should not have been asked about Bianca. He then wondered why she wasn’t as interested in his drama surrounding his involvement with his four kids, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “Do you have questions when I wasn’t able to see my kids? And that I only get visitation and don’t have rights to where they go to school,” he said. “You got questions for that?”

While bystanders tried to get Kanye to leave the conversation, he refused to give her back her phone before asking the photographer why she believed it was OK for her to ask such a “disrespectful” question to a “superhero.”

The tense interaction took place shortly after sources close to the couple told The Daily Mail that Kanye is “isolating” Bianca from reality. “Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye,” one insider told the outlet in a story published on January 29. “He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say.”

“He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control,” the source continued.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

According to the report, Bianca’s friends claimed she needs protection from Kanye after he posted explicit photos of her on his social media account. “He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative,” the insider said. “It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated.”

The source added that Bianca is no longer the same person she was before she married the “Flashing Lights” rapper in 2022. “She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice,” the insider explained. “She went from being his designer to his wife, which is unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped.”