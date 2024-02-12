~The Great War~ between Taylor Swift and Kanye West was on many fans’ minds at the 2024 Super Bowl when the rapper and wife Bianca Censori walked into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11.

Kanye, 46, entered the Las Vegas football stadium wearing his signature all-black attire, featuring leather pants, a matching jacket, gloves and boots, as seen in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. He also covered his head and face with a black mask featuring a white crucifix design by Alexander McQueen, who died 14 years ago on Sunday.

Bianca, 29, whom Kanye married in December 2022, was at the “Gold Digger” hitmaker’s side as they entered the venue before the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. She matched her husband in an all-black look with a full-length jacket and a head covering.

Taylor, 34, was at Allegiant Stadium to cheer on boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. This marked the first time in years that the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer shared a space with Kanye, who has been her enemy ever since he interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs in 2009. However, Taylor kept her distance and focused on the game in a VIP box with her and Travis’ families, as well as some close friends. She and Kanye never seemed to cross paths.

Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was also present at the game, though she also appeared to stay away from both Taylor and Kanye.

Taylor, Kanye and Kim, 43, have been feuding since the infamous VMAs incident. At the time, Kanye hopped on stage while a teenage Taylor accepted the award for Best Female Video and took the mic to tell the audience that Beyoncé deserved to win the accolade.

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” he said. Taylor later told reporters that she “wasn’t excited anymore” about winning the award after Kanye’s interruption.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Taylor and Kanye’s feud had many twists and turns after that, including an apology to Taylor that the rapper later took back, a reunion at the 2015 Grammys where they were photographed as “friends” and a handful of songs written about each other. Kim got involved in 2016 after Kanye released his song “Famous,” featuring a dig at Taylor.

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous,” he rapped.

In June 2016, five months after the song was released, Kim claimed to GQ that Taylor knew about and “approved” of the lyric being included. A spokesperson for Taylor then released a statement denying that Kanye asked the pop star for approval, instead claiming that he called her to ask if she would share the song on Twitter, which she allegedly declined.

One month later, Kim released video footage of the alleged phone call between Taylor and Kanye. Taylor was heard calling the lyric a “compliment” and thanking Kanye for the “heads up” about the song. The pop star claimed in 2020 that the phone call was “illegally recorded” and “manipulated.”

In her December 2023 Person of the Year interview with TIME, Taylor addressed her history with Kanye and Kim.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out there to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she told the publication. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Though Taylor said the former couple’s actions led to her “career death,” she added that she “learned there’s no point in actively trying to quote unquote defeat your enemies.”

“Trash takes itself out every single time,” she concluded.