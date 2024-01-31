No Bianca? Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reunited for a rare coparenting moment in public as they went out to a dinner party at Nobu in Malibu with their oldest daughter, North West, and her friends. The rapper’s second wife, Bianca Censori, was nowhere to be seen at the event.

Kim, 43, and Kanye, 46, were seen arriving at the restaurant separately on Tuesday, January 30, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The KKW Beauty founder wore a tiny black tube top that put her chest on full display, as well as a matching full-length fur coat and velour pants. She finished off the chic ensemble with black leather boots and a Balenciaga clutch. Her long locks were styled in loose waves.

Meanwhile, the Yeezy founder sported a black bomber jacket, jeans and boots. However, the most eye-catching part of his outfit was his headwear — a black hosiery mask that completely covered his face.

Kanye and Kim’s oldest daughter, North, 10, gathered at the restaurant with her friends and cousin Penelope Disick in matching merch for her dad’s upcoming Vultures album.

Bianca, 29, whom Kanye married in December 2022 after his divorce from Kim was finalized, did not appear to be present at the restaurant. However, she was featured on her husband’s Instagram Stories earlier that day in her latest revealing outfit. The photo showed the architectural designer posing in a bathroom in a see-through white tank top that read “Wet.” Bianca also sported a black microthong and a large animal-print hood that she had worn in a fashion shoot for the brand Blue Marble days prior.

Bianca’s style has evolved greatly since she married Kanye, and many fans have wondered if the rapper is forcing his wife to dress this way. The couple’s followers aren’t the only ones concerned, either. Sources told The Daily Mail on Monday, January 29, that Bianca’s friends believe Kanye is “isolating” his wife and controlling her “narrative” by making her stay off social media.

“He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control,” an insider claimed.

However, Kanye shut down the claim in an altercation with a TMZ photographer on Tuesday. Video footage of the incident showed the “Gold Digger” hitmaker seizing the woman’s phone after she asked if Bianca had “free will.” He then asked why she thought the question was “OK” and insisted that he should have been spoken to kindly because he is a “human being.”

“Do you think cause you a white woman you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb– s–t like that?” he yelled. “Ask me about my wife, talking about if she got free will? Are you crazy?”