Kanye West isn’t letting the claims that he’s controlling of his wife, Bianca Censori, stop him from showing her off. He shared a steamy photo of her on social media just hours after he snapped at a reporter when asked about their relationship.

The “Gold Digger” rapper, 46, took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 30, to share a revealing photo of Bianca, 29, posing in a see-through white top that read “Wet” across the front and a micro thong. The model leaned against a sink in a bathroom and stood in front of a bathtub in the snapshot, while her face was covered by what appeared to be a large blanket.

Kanye shared the photo just one day after reports began to circulate that Bianca’s friends are concerned about the control he has over her. Insiders told The Daily Mail that the father of four is “isolating” Bianca from the real world. “Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye,” one source told the outlet in a story published on Monday, January 29. “He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say.”

“He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control,” the insider added.

The report claimed that Bianca’s inner circle believes she needs protection from Kanye as he has continued to share several explicit photos of her on social media. “He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative,” the source explained. “It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated.”

The insider added that Bianca has drastically changed since she married Kanye in 2022. “She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice,” the source shared. “She went from being his designer to his wife, which is unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped.”

Just hours after the report came out, Kanye went off at a TMZ photographer who asked if Bianca has “free will.” The “Flashing Lights” rapper took her phone and asked why she thought the question was “OK,” insisting that he should be spoken to in a kind manner because he is a “human being.”

“Do you think cause you a white woman you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb– s–t like that?” he yelled. “Ask me about my wife, talking about if she got free will? Are you crazy?”

Bystanders tried to diffuse the situation by encouraging Kanye to leave, though he refused to give the photographer her phone back and asked if she believed it was OK to ask such a “disrespectful” question to a “superhero.”