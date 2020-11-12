Unbothered! Kanye West “could care less” after Larsa Pippen accused the rapper of “brainwashing” the Kardashians, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Kanye lets everything roll off his back. To him, Larsa is another person not in their life anymore,” the insider divulges of the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians pal, 46. “He’s telling Kim [Kardashian] to forget about it, and it will go away.”

On November 9, the Real Housewives of Miami alum called out the famous family on the “Hollywood Raw podcast.”

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” Larsa told hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn when asked why their friendship fell apart.

The brunette babe then claimed the “Stronger” artist, 43, used to call her for guidance at all hours of the day.

“I was the person that would take his calls when he wanted to rant. I would listen to him. I would be like, ‘I love you, you’re the best, things will get better.’ I was his go-to person to call when he wasn’t happy with X, Y and Z,” she added. “How that turned? Maybe because I blocked him on my phone because I couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore. I can’t, I’m drained. So, I blocked him on my phone.”

Larsa acknowledged that “really upset” the father of four — who shares kids North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 18 months, with the Skims founder. “So, he turned that into, ‘Oh she’s this, and she’s that.’ [The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave.” She continued, “If you’re that easily swayed, like the wind, then do I really give a f–k? Should I give a f–k? I don’t know. Was I hurt by it? Yes. But at the same time, I’m like, I’ve done nothing. I’ve never done one thing. I’ve been the most honest and truthful best friend to all of them.”

Despite her husband’s feelings, Kim is “really hurt,” a separate insider exclusively revealed. “No, they’re not friends anymore, but Kim feels that there’s really no reason she needs to air their issues publicly.”

Following the interview, Khloé Kardashian seemingly unfollowed boyfriend Tristan Thompson amid rumors Larsa hooked up with him while dating the Good American founder — an allegation she strongly denied. Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife also shared a cryptic quote via Instagram.

“Pray then let it go,” she posted in the early hours of November 12. “Don’t try and manipulate or force the outcome. Just trust God to open the right doors at the right time. Amen.”

Something tells us the drama is just beginning. In Touch reached out to Kanye’s rep, who had no comment.