Oh no he didn’t! After demanding a table for 12 — with no reservation — at Matsuhisa in L.A., the 58-year-old once reportedly left a DVD of the first season of Entourage as a tip for his waiter. His diva behavior got him banned from the restaurant as well as sister sushi spot Nobu.
Taylor Swift
The singer has recently been spotted dining with friends like Blake Lively in NYC, but made the day of one staffer of a Philadelphia restaurant. Not only did she leave a $500 tip after dinner, the 34-year-old reportedly also gave the chef tickets to her show after he told her his son, who has autism, was a huge fan!
Kaley Cuoco
The Role Play star once shared that she dumped a “famous” actor because he skimped on the gratuities. The 38-year-old recalled one horrifying night out. “We had this great dinner, we got along and the conversation was great,” she said. When the bill came, she was shocked when he started using the calculator on his phone. “He’s multiplying like an 8 percent tip,” she recalled.
“Oh my god, he’s cheap. He’s cheap. He’s a bad tipper!”
Kevin Hart
“Kevin Hart tipped my boy FAT the other day,” one Redditor said of the 44-year-old, “Like $300 on $80 or something like that.” No wonder: The Lift star is in the restaurant biz himself, opening up the vegan fast-food restaurant Hart House in 2022.
Amy Schumer
A former waitress herself, the Inside Amy Schumer star is known for leaving plenty of dough on the table after a meal. Grabbing drinks with friends during a performance of Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, the 42-year-old rounded up her $77 tab by $1,000, telling staff, “I’ve been there.”