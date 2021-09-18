In her feelings? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared a cryptic message hinting at how she’s feeling amid rumors her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez is having a baby with another woman.

“When the person you loved the hardest, did you the dirtiest … it changes you,” read the message Kail, 29, reposted via her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 17.

Her message seemed to be directed at Chris, 27. As In Touch previously reported, Kail hinted that her ex and father of her youngest sons, Lux and Creed, had moved on and is expecting a baby with another woman.

“Congratulations to Chris [and] his new family,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost wrote with a blue heart emoji via her Story on Thursday, September 16. “So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love.”

Shortly after she seemingly revealed his baby news, the Delaware native took to Twitter. “If they ain’t giving you the right attention, I get it, but this ain’t the way to get mine,” he wrote, as reported by The Sun. While he didn’t tag or mention the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast cohost, the message seemed to be his response to the rumors.

Kail and Chris started dating in 2016, shortly after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Javi Marroquin. They welcomed son Lux, 4, in August 2017, but their relationship was tumultuous. They continued to date on and off until 2020 and they split around the time Kail learned she was pregnant with their second son, Creed, 14 months. Even though they were no longer together romantically, Kail invited Chris to attend Creed’s birth in her home in July 2020.

In 2018, the MTV mama opened up about her on-off relationship with Chris and explained why it was so hard for her to get over him. “I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love … I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people,” the Pennsylvania native wrote via a blog post at the time. “But this is my life. This was my first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone. And I felt so abandoned during such a vulnerable time.”

The Pride Over Pity author, who shares son Lincoln with Javi, 28, and son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, also recently addressed rumors that she and Chris had reconciled and are engaged. “Well, that’s a new rumor to me,” she wrote via an Instagram Story Q&A on Wednesday, September 15. “I would never, ever accept a ring from him.”