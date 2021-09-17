Clapping back? Teen Mom star Chris Lopez seemingly clapped back at ex Kailyn Lowry after she hinted at him having a baby with another woman via Instagram on Thursday, September 16.

“Congratulations to Chris [and] his new family,” Kailyn, 29, wrote with a blue heart emoji on her Stories after completing an Instagram Q&A. “So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love.”

Shortly after, Chris, 27, seemingly reacted to Kailyn’s claims via Twitter. “If they ain’t giving you the right attention, I get it, but this ain’t the way to get mine,” he wrote, as reported by The Sun. Although he didn’t tag or mention the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host, his message seemed to be pointed in her direction.

The Pothead Hair Care founder’s claims about Chris came on the heels of her shutting down engagement rumors between them. Speculation began when Chris tweeted, “How [are] you [supposed] to know what size ring to get the girl if it’s a surprise?”

Around the same time, Kailyn shared a marriage-themed meme. “How I’m introducing my man if I get engaged,” the post read along with a photo of Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala, where she was covered from head-to-toe in a black Balenciaga garment.

However, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host was quick to shut down speculation that she and Chris’ relationship was turning romantic again.

“Why are people saying you’re engaged to baby daddy No. 3?” a social media user asked the Pride Over Pity author during her September 16 Q&A.

“Well, that’s a new rumor to me,” Kailyn responded with a crying laughing emoji. “I would never, ever accept a ring from him.”

The Delaware native’s coparenting relationship with Chris has become extremely strained during their ongoing custody battle for sons Lux and Creed. Kailyn also shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and son Lincoln with former husband Javi Marroquin.

During the Teen Mom 2 finale, which aired in July, fans watched as a judge stepped in to help Kailyn and Chris find a suitable custody arrangement for Lux and Creed. This resulted in a “temporary” visitation schedule, Kailyn explained during a tense scene.

“This is not a matter of me not wanting to share, this is a matter of the judge stating in our court documents that this is not to be discussed or shared on social media or the TV show,” she said at the time. “I definitely think I’m handling things much better now. I think that it would have been much more explosive if this was five years ago or 10 years ago, but I’m able to kind of deal with my emotions differently and navigate through tough things like this a lot differently with the help of therapy and really committing to that.”

As for Chris, he previously pointed to Kailyn being the reason for their tumultuous dynamic, claiming she purposely has better relationships with Jo, 29, and Javi, 28.

“How the f—k you get along with everybody but me? It’s a choice!” he claimed on his “P.T.S.D. Pressure Talks With Single Dads” podcast.