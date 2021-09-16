Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shut down theories she is engaged to on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez amid their coparenting drama.

“Why are people saying you’re engaged to baby daddy No. 3?” one social media user asked the A Letter of Love author, 29, in a new Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, September 16, to which she replied, “Well, that’s a new rumor to me.”

“I would never, ever accept a ring from him,” Kailyn declared about the father of two of her children, 4-year-old Lux and 14-month-old, Romello Creed.

The 16 & Pregnant alum is also mom to sons Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 7, with ex Javi Marroquin.

Speculation that she was getting engaged to Chris appeared to start after the 27-year-old reportedly tweeted a cryptic message earlier this week.

“How you pose to know what size ring to get the girl if it’s a surprise,” his Twitter post read, according to The Sun. It seems Kailyn also posted something that fans questioned online, apparently sharing a meme that read, “How I’m introducing my man if I get engaged,” alongside a photo of Kim Kardashian’s black Balenciaga couture gown at the 2021 Met Gala with her guest.

The non-stop drama between the exes has been a topic on Teen Mom 2 and on social media, with her recently opening up about spending $80,000 on attorneys amid her custody disputes. Prior to that, Kailyn accused Chris of “fat-shaming” her in a private message. Chris did not respond to In Touch regarding her claims.

However, the “Pressure Talks with Single Dads (P.T.S.D.)” podcast host did seemingly share his thoughts in a separate thought-provoking post.

“Don’t let bitter, unhappy people drag you down to their level. Instead, use their behavior as an example of how not to behave and be grateful you are nothing like them,” it read. The father of two also said that he wasn’t “engaging with that s–t” anymore via Instagram Live.

It seems fans may get to hear his side of the story on upcoming episodes of Teen Mom 2. In August, it was revealed that Chris reportedly signed an MTV contract to join the show after being a part of his ex’s storyline for nearly five years. A premiere date for season 11 has yet to be announced by MTV.