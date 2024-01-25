Rumors have been swirling that Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry and boyfriend Elijah Scott have tied the knot after welcoming twins in November 2023, and it seems the pair may have just let the big news slip.

Elijah, 25, was seen in a video shared to Kail’s Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 24, wearing what appeared to be a black wedding band on his left ring finger.

This is not the first time that marriage rumors have surrounded the longtime couple, however. In October 2023, a video went viral on TikTok hinting at “some Teen Mom tea.”

“I promised to not say anything, But I’m sure it’ll be out very soon,” text over the video read. The creator noted in the caption that the news did not have to do with fellow alum Jenelle Evans. Fans immediately flooded the comments section with speculation that the “tea” was about Kail and Elijah due to Bruno Mars’ “Marry Me” playing over the video.

While neither the former reality star or her boyfriend have confirmed the rumors, Kail opened up about a possible engagement in November 2023, telling People, “He’s been pushing for it.”

“I’ve already kind of done marriage once and I f–ked it up royally. So I’m a little hesitant,” she continued. “I kind of would like to have something to look forward to in the future instead of doing everything all at once,” Kail continued, adding that they “jumped right into parenthood together.”

She added, “I think we have time. If we’re meant to be together, then we don’t need to rush into it tomorrow.”

Kailyn added fuel to the fire during a December 2023 Instagram Story Q&A after a fan asked, “Have you and Elijah talked about marriage?”

The mother of seven replied with a muted video with Elijah seemingly mouthing the word “yes.”

“I want a good wedding/anniversary date & I can’t think of any,” the 16 & Pregnant alum wrote over the footage, leaving a question box for fans to drop their date suggestions.

Kail and Elijah have been dating since 2022, shortly after moving into the same Delaware neighborhood. “I had already bought my house and moved into my house before I knew that this was your house,” Elijah explained during a June 2022 appearance on her “Barely Famous” podcast.

The Pride Over Pity author later admitted to becoming pregnant with baby No. 5, her first with Elijah, before they made their relationship official. Son Rio was born in November 2022, joining brothers Isaac, whom Kail shares with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux and Creed, whom she shares with Chris Lopez.

After nearly a year of keeping Rio’s arrival private, Kailyn announced in October 2023 that she and Elijah were expecting twins, having conceived shortly before their trip to Thailand that March. Babies No. 6 and 7, a boy and a girl, reportedly arrived on November 3, 2023.