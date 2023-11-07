Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry revealed if she and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, plan to walk down the aisle.

“He’s been pushing for it,” Kailyn, 31, told People in an interview published on Monday, November 6, about a possible engagement. “But I’ve already kind of done marriage once and I f–ked it up royally. So I’m a little hesitant.”

The MTV personality explained that she first wants to enjoy being parents with Elijah, 25, because they “jumped right into parenthood together.”

“I kind of would like to have something to look forward to in the future instead of doing everything all at once,” Kailyn continued. “I think we have time. If we’re meant to be together, then we don’t need to rush into it tomorrow.”

Kailyn and Elijah welcomed their first child together, son Rio, in 2022. After confirming that she secretly welcomed her fifth child during the October 13 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast, Kailyn revealed she was pregnant with babies No. 6 and 7 during the October 27 episode.

“I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” she said while reflecting on the couple’s trip to Thailand. “So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am.”

A source told The U.S. Sun on November 3 that the couple welcomed a boy and girl into their family. However, neither Kailyn nor Elijah have publicly discussed the twins’ birth or revealed their names.

Despite staying quiet about giving birth, Kailyn gave fans a glimpse into how she learned the gender of the twins on November 6. She took to social media to post a video of her reading an email from the doctor, which specified that the twin’s gender were boys.

“In typical Kail + the Chaos fashion, we have to break this into a 3-part mini-series,” she captioned the post. “You’ll fully understand after part 3.”

In addition to Rio and the twins, Kailyn shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and sons Creed and Lux with ex Chris Lopez.

While speaking to People, the former TV personality gushed about Elijah’s parenting skills and said that raising Rio has been “second nature” for him.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

“It’s been good. It’s been very different from my other partners and my kids’ other dads,” she shared about their relationship. “He pours concrete, he gets down and dirty at work. But he’s also just a real family man. He’s very, very much connected with his own family, with our family, and so he’s been a really good partner to me, and I feel like it’s a really good match.”

Kailyn has full confidence in Elijah, though she expressed concerns about being a mother to seven children before she welcomed the twins.

“I’m very nervous and very anxious and I just want everything to be OK, but I’m also kind of freaking out about the state of our economy,” Kailyn told her followers in a TikTok video posted on October 31.

The Delaware resident admitted she was worrying about all of the things that could “go wrong” and stated that welcoming the twins would be a “huge adjustment” for her and her family. “We’re talking seven children,” she continued. “I try my best and I think that I do everything that I can to make sure that each of my children gets individual time with me.”