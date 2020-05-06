She deserves a round of applause! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed she is struggling like most parents to homeschool their children amid the coronavirus pandemic — and it’s been extra difficult for the 28-year-old as she is pregnant with baby No. 4.

“Our homeschool schedule is a lot different than I thought it’d be,” the proud mama wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 5. “Some days we get up on time and start school right away, sometimes we play outside first, then have school a little later. The truth is, maintaining a regular schedule has just been hard in this season and we really miss our teachers!”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Dishing on how she’s managing to teach her sons — Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2 — with a baby on the way, she admitted, “I’ve been extra tired lately (finally in [the] third trimester!) so I’m giving myself a little grace. We’re still getting things done and the boys are enjoying making memories.”

If prepping for the new baby and homeschooling her kids wasn’t hard enough, Kailyn recently had a scary accident after she fell down the stairs outside of her home. She sprained her ankle as a result of the tumble on April 13. Thankfully, her baby was not harmed and is doing A-OK.

While Kailyn is injured, her baby daddies have been helping out. She told fans her ex-husband Javi Marroquin took the boys off her hands so she could relax, she shared on Instagram. In addition, her 2-year-old son, Lux has been helping to “keep mom comfy” as she recovers. It seems like she is now on the mend thanks to the help of her family.

Although Kailyn’s pregnancy hasn’t been the easiest, she is thrilled to be welcoming another son into her home. She revealed she was expecting again in February and is due in July. This will be her second child with baby daddy Chris Lopez. The two welcomed their son Lux in 2017 and have been dating on and off ever since.

We’re hoping your pregnancy is smooth sailing from here on out, Kailyn!