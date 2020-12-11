False alarm. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shut down rumors she is engaged to a UFC fighter after sharing an Instagram Stories post of MMA athlete Tabari Grubbs hanging out with her 3-year-old son, Lux.

The mom of four, 28, addressed theories about her relationship status by sharing a screengrab of the conversation she had with her “Girl Gang” via text on Thursday, December 10. One of her friends brought up the budding romance speculation and joked, “And you’re secretly engaged to a UFC fighter. Congrats.”

“Where should I send the gift?” her pal quipped after the MTV personality replied with laughing emojis, adding, “I’m screaming.” Kailyn’s friend then suggested they have a “double wedding” and noted, “these people will believe anything.”

“I legitimately almost spit out my coffee to the double wedding text,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host wrote in her last message. The truth is that Tabari is romantically involved with her pal Sterling Black and they appear to be engaged, considering the ring in her Instagram bio and their wedding registry online.

The rumor mill went into overdrive after Kailyn shared a photo of the fighter making food with Lux during her Thanksgiving getaway to Texas. It caused such a stir amongst fans that her ex Chris Lopez even caught wind of it.

“I [have] seen this question asked like five times and had no clue what y’all were talking about,” Chris wrote during a previous Q&A. “I just found out from y’all asking me about it.” Fortunately, it seems they are all getting a kick out of the debunked rumors.

On December 7, Chris, who shares sons Lux and 4-month-old Romello Creed with Kailyn, uploaded a rare video of their eldest child having a fun day at the park. “It’s cool to see your son transition [to] going up the steps by himself now. Going down the slide. Before he never liked going down slides,” the father of two said about Lux’s milestones, adding, “I love being a dad, especially to this little boy.”

Kailyn also shares son Isaac, 10, with Jo Rivera and son Lincoln, 7, with Javi Marroquin. The 16 and Pregnant alum shared an adorable snap with all of her children via Instagram on Friday, December 11.

“I cannot express to you how hard family photos are with four boys. @thelincmarshall wouldn’t put the football down and @isaacelliottr & @theluxrussell are the KINGS of fake smiles,” she admitted. “If I got a real smile from either of them Creed started crying.”

The struggle is real!