Brotherly love! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has fans seeing double after sharing a new photo of her look-alike sons Lux and Romello Creed cuddling up together.

The MTV mama proudly showed off her brown-eyed boys shared with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in a sweet sibling snap she posted on Instagram. “Look at these babies,” Kailyn, 28, wrote in her caption on Tuesday, December 8, with weary-faced and heart-eye emojis. Lux, 3, posed alongside her 4-month-old.

Kailyn’s “Coffee Convos” podcast host, Lindsie Chrisley, said they officially look “like twins now,” and the 16 and Pregnant alum agreed, writing, “I think so too!”

Several of her followers truly felt Creed is “baby Lux all over again,” while others said he closely resembled her other boys, 10-year-old Isaac and 7-year-old Lincoln. The A Letter of Love author shares Isaac with former flame Jo Rivera and Lincoln with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn enjoyed the company of all of her kids on Thanksgiving 2020, having traveled to Texas to spend time with a pal to celebrate the occasion on November 26. The Pothead Haircare founder revealed it was Creed’s first flight and a much-needed getaway because she will be doing Christmas solo this year.

“I’m just not gonna have them so they don’t have to get each other stuff,” Kailyn said about gift-giving on the holiday in the November 19 episode of her podcast. “They’re gonna be with their dads, I’m pretty sure, until the end of Christmas Day, so I feel like maybe by then it would be over, but also I don’t know. It might be kind of nice to give each other something, so maybe we’ll see,” she added.

After feuding with Chris in September over Lux’s haircut that she never approved, Kailyn said the fighting with all of her exes needs to stop so they can coparent amicably and go into the new year without bitterness. In early December, Chris followed up with a message about their seemingly never-ending drama.

“I used to feel like my side of the story needed to be told to keep facts right … Now, I don’t care what story you choose to believe,” he wrote via Instagram Stories. Chris also recently shared a rare video with Lux on and gushed over their relationship, saying, “I love being a dad, especially to this little boy.”