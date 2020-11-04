No more fighting. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed she is determined to get along with her kids‘ fathers, Chris Lopez, Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera.

The MTV alum, 28, said she is over the non-stop turmoil with her exes on the Tuesday, November 3, episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, and wants nothing more than to be cordial going into the new year. In an effort to make peace, Kailyn revealed she is being relaxed about her Christmas visits.

Kailyn said that per the agreement she has with Javi, 27, and Jo, 28, this year, “Christmas Eve, I think, is mine until Christmas Day at 12.” The reality star noted, “I don’t personally care about Christmas, so we don’t have to listen to the agreement.”

The Hustle and Heart author and Javi share 6-year-old son Lincoln, while she and Jo share 10-year-old son Isaac together. Kailyn also has two kids with her most recent ex Chris, 3-year-old Lux and 3-month-old Romello Creed.

“I told both of them [Javi and Jo] they can have Christmas, like, that’s all theirs. I don’t care,” she added. “But in the event that we got into a fight and I changed my mind, we would just fall back to the custody agreement because that is supposed to help.”

While speaking her mind to cohost Vee Rivera, who has been married to her ex Jo since September 2018, Kailyn vowed to be understanding with all of her former flames.

“I’m not gonna fight. I’m not fighting with nobody,” Kailyn declared. “You know what? [In] 2021, Vee, I’m not even f–king playing. I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys. When I told you, I’m done paying f–king all of them, unless it’s related to my f–king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s–t out.”

The Pothead Haircare founder recently had some drama with Javi after accusing him of trying to hook up with her while he was in a relationship with Lauren Comeau in an October episode of Teen Mom 2. While her bombshell claims seemingly led to the couple’s current estrangement, Kailyn did issue a public apology to Lauren, 28, for dragging her into the mix. Javi deleted his Instagram account in the wake of the scandal.

Kailyn and Chris’ coparenting relationship has also been put to the test in recent months. In September, she was arrested for allegedly punching the 26-year-old “with a closed fist” several times following a fight over their son Lux’s haircut.

After the dispute, the 16 and Pregnant alum was ordered to have no contact with Chris and she filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed. Her arraignment is scheduled for January 21, 2021.