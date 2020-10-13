No excuses! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry didn’t waste any time getting back on her grind after revealing her plan to shed 50 pounds following the birth of baby No. 4.

The Hustle and Heart author, 28, documented her rigorous workout in a series of clips uploaded to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 13. Kailyn did reps with heavy weights as well as squats while utilizing resistance bands and more. She kept pushing harder after building up stamina with some cardio.

Kailyn previously dished about her fitness plans during the September 17 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “I signed up at this gym that’s local to my area,” the MTV alum shared about how she was going to make it happen. “It’s not CrossFit — but it’s like CrossFit in that way,” she added, bringing up how members of the gym wear harnesses while doing “cool” exercise routines to get results.

“I was just explaining to them where my head is at, because it’s really mind over matter for everything. Even the food discipline,” the TV personality continued.

After the arrival of her son Creed, which is her second child with ex Chris Lopez, Kailyn has been making an effort to feel confident in her own skin.

The 16 and Pregnant alum flaunted her figure in an empowering post-baby body photo shoot on October 1 while reflecting on how “moms don’t get enough credit” for everything they do.

“I’ve birthed four humans and people expect my body to snap back immediately. When it doesn’t — I get body-shamed, when I go to the gym, it’s selfish. When I love my body, it’s unhealthy,” Kailyn wrote about the criticism she faces. “All of this being said, I decided to do s–t at my own pace,” she noted.

In addition to sons Creed and Lux, 3, with former flame Chris, she shares son Isaac, 10, with Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

During another podcast episode in October, Kailyn admitted she cried when her fitness coach suggested they take photos of her progress. Although she knew the process wasn’t going to be for the faint of heart, the Pennsylvania native said she was determined to enter her thirties looking and feeling amazing.

