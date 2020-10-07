Living in the moment. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry fired back at claims she was fishing for compliments with her empowering new post-baby body photo shoot. The mama of four shut down one naysayer with a fitting response.

“Attention much??” a social media user commented on the latest photo shared by the TV personality, 28, on Tuesday, October 6, showing Kailyn flaunting her figure in a sweater worn off her shoulders.

Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

After seeing the shade thrown in her direction, the Pothead Haircare founder made a good point. “Isn’t that what [Instagram] is for?!” she replied. Meanwhile, other fans rallied in support of the MTV alum. “Well if I looked as good as you after four babies, I’d be doing the same thing, you’re one hot mama,” one wrote.

Kailyn previously shut down another hater after they claimed she deleted their comments. “Truth hurt don’t [sic] it,” the Instagram user wrote on October 3 in response to her previous snaps from the same shoot. “I hate these celebrities [who] delete comments, they just want the ones where they say she’s cute when she’s not and [delete] the ones [who] call her out. Some bulls–t.”

The 28-year-old let them know she “never” saw the remarks until recently. “Don’t flatter yourself,” she coyly responded with three laughing emojis.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

After welcoming her fourth child, Creed, in July, the podcast host admitted it was a struggle to feel her best while getting back into the gym. “I cried when the coach was like, ‘OK let’s take your progress photos,'” she said on the October 1 episode of “Coffee Convos” while chatting with cohost Lindsie Chrisley.

“At home, it’s one thing to walk around in leggings and a sports bra and I feel fine, but after completing an hour workout — and it’s a type of super intense workout that I’ve never done before — I was like, ‘Wow, I have a long f–king way to go.'”

The reality star, who shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez, also said moms don’t get enough credit in a candid Instagram post. She added, “Hopefully I will be able to look back on these photos and see significant changes and progress, but still have love for myself and all that my body has gone through.”