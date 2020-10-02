An emotional journey. Kailyn Lowry revealed she “cried” during her first day back at the gym after giving birth to son Creed.

“I cried when the coach was like, ‘Okay let’s take your progress photos,'” the Teen Mom 2 star said during her “Coffee Convos” podcast with cohost Lindsie Chrisley. “At home, it’s one thing to walk around in leggings and a sports bra and I feel fine, but after completing an hour workout — and it’s a type of super intense workout that I’ve never done before — I was already like, ‘Wow, I have a long f–king way to go.'”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

She added that she held “back tears” but that her coach, Charlie, reminded her, “‘This is why you’re here.'”

The blonde babe welcomed her fourth son, Romello Creed, on July 30. Kail shares him and Lux, 3, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. She’s also a mother to her 10-year-old son Isaac, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and 6-year-old son Lincoln, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

“Honestly, I am so f–king tired all the time, and I have four kids,” she continued in the podcast, “but at the end of the day when I’m eating like s–t and not working out and I am not in my best, fit, shape, I’m gonna feel even more like s–t because I’m putting s–t in my body.” She noted that she just wants to “get to a place where” she’s “able to consistently keep up” with her kids “without being tired all the time.” She concluded, “I want to enter my thirties like that, and so that’s what really motivates me.”

The MTV star has been putting her post-baby body on display on social media and recently shared gorgeous professional photos in a bra and jeans with an empowering message.

“Moms don’t get enough credit, women in general don’t get enough credit,” she captioned the shots on Thursday, October 1. “We are expected to do all the things. Carry our babies for 9-10 months, breastfeed, (for some of us) raise other kids, be up all hours of the night, hit the ground running with work and then are mom-shamed when we want/need time to ourselves.” She explained, “Motherhood isn’t supposed to be a competition — and neither are our bodies.”