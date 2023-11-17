Former Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry kept quiet about the birth of her fifth son, Rio, for nearly a year, but she finally shared a photo of the infant with her siblings nearly one month after announcing his secret birth.

“#worldprematurityday for Isaac, Rio & all the premature babies,” Kail, 31, captioned a photo via Instagram of Rio with brothers Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed on Friday, November 17. In the photo, Lincoln, 10, is seen holding Rio, 12 months, while the other three boys look at the little one with smiles. All five kids wore “NICU” shirts as they posed on the front porch of Kail’s Delaware home.

This was the first time Kail shared a photo of her first five children, though she continues to avoid showing Rio’s full face. The reality star previously explained why she was reluctant to share photos of baby No. 5 saying, “I love that he’s had his privacy.”

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“Isaac said for me to wait until Rio can tell me if he wants his face online or not. I thought about maybe in a family photo or something when we get them done again,” she continued during a November 5 Instagram Q&A.

The photo of Kailyn’s sons was shared in honor of World Prematurity Day, as she previously opened up about the “traumatic” story of Rio’s birth.

“He had to go right to the NICU,” she said during the October 13 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. “I literally got to hold him for maybe three seconds before they took him to the NICU,” she said, adding that he was a “very high risk” pregnancy. “To me, that’s near death … It was traumatizing for me.”

Kail – who shares Rio with boyfriend Elijah Scott – detailed Rio’s birth the same day that she confirmed she had welcomed baby No. 5 after months of speculation, claiming that she kept his arrival under wraps because there was a reality show in the works.

“When I was essentially bamboozled into having to give all of this information to Teen Mom 2 in order to go forward with my new show, I pulled back and said, ‘Never mind. I’m not giving this to Teen Mom 2 in order to get my own show,’” she explained. “This is my own show.”

Two weeks after announcing Rio’s arrival, Kail confirmed rumors that she was pregnant again and expecting twins with Elijah, 25. Kail gave birth to babies No. 6 and 7, a boy and a girl, on November 3, according to multiple reports.

“No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it,” the Pride Over Pity author said on November 3. “It’s all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far as baby-making, but I’m excited for my kids.”