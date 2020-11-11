During this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry revealed the moment she realized she couldn’t go through with abortion.

“I still don’t believe that I’m pregnant ,” the 28-year-old told cameras about baby No. 4 , before admitting, “I did consider abortion . I went to my abortion appointment, but I had the ultrasound. I was just like, ‘I need to see the ultrasound to see if I connect with this baby.'”

After watching her fourth son, Romello Creed, move around in the ultrasound, Kailyn “decided that abortion wasn’t for me,” she said.

In an exclusive interview with In Touch, the MTV personality further explained that her strained relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez played a role in her choice.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“I just was thinking about how it was going to affect my kids and what that looked like,” she said about their coparenting dynamic. “You know, we went through so much when we had Lux and, you know, surrounding that whole pregnancy. And even up until now that it was like, how could I do this again?”

The Pothead Haircare founder added that was really hard for her, especially because she didn’t want to repeat the “mistakes” she has made with her exes. “Ultimately … I wanted more kids and that was still something that mattered to me. And this was a full sibling for Lux, and I am capable of raising another child on my own.”

Kailyn welcomed her fourth child in July, her second son with ex Chris. They were already proud parents of Lux, 3. She also has Isaac, 10, shared with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, shared with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The blonde babe knows there will always be haters jumping at the opportunity to criticize her life and parenting, but she chooses to “not pay attention” to them. “I know that the people in my everyday life are supportive in whatever I choose to do,” Kailyn told In Touch. “And, and that’s all I can really focus on.”