‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body After Giving Birth to Son No. 4

Looking good! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry showed off her post-baby body on Sunday, August 9, after giving birth to son No. 4.

The proud mama, 28, shared a mirror selfie with her three older sons — Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 3 — on her Instagram Story, giving fans a glimpse at her slimmer figure. “Getting ready,” she captioned the cute family photo.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The MTV personality welcomed her fourth child on July 30 and was thrilled to share the exciting news. “No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love,” she told E! News on August 3. “I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”

This isn’t the first time Kailyn has taken her time to pick out the perfect name for one of her kids. After giving birth to Lux in 2017, she took almost two months to settle on the exact moniker.

Kailyn shares Lux and baby No. 4 with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, although the exes aren’t on the best terms. Weeks before she went into labor, she revealed the father of her child would not be allowed to attend the birth.

“Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire nine months?” she wrote on her Story during a Q&A, explaining her reasoning from exiling Chris from the birth. “[He] says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense. … His words and actions are very different.”

Despite the drama with her ex, Kailyn is so happy to have another baby in her home. While she has yet to share a picture of the newborn’s face, she said “he has some swelling still and his eye is bruised from delivery” but “once that all subsides” she promised to share a photo of his little grin.

With her fourth baby, Kailyn tried a home birth and said “it was an experience I’m very thankful for,” on Instagram. She plans to share all the details of her birth and pregnancy with her fans on her podcast “Coffee Convos.”

We can’t wait to hear all about her fourth son.