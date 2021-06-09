The end of an era! Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska has rocked red tresses for as long as fans can remember. But she decided to try out a dramatic hair makeover by having her locks dyed a deep chocolate brown color, which she debuted to fans in a TikTok video that she shared on her Instagram page.

On Wednesday June 9, Chelsea shared the video of her before-and-after reveal. Daughter Aubree Lind, 11, first appeared on screen, mouthing the viral vocal meme, “Girl don’t do it. It’s not worth it.”

Her 29-year-old mom then lip-synched the reply, “I’m not going to do it, girl. I was just thinking about it. I’m not gonna do it.” Cheslea still had her signature red locks in that portion of the video, playing with a strand of hair by wrapping it around her finger.

The video then did a swoosh edit and unveiled Chelsea’s new brunette tresses. She mouthed “I did it” with a big smile on her face. The former MTV star’s hair color looked gorgeous, and it appeared she also got a fresh cut to even out the ends of her chest-length locks.

TikTok(2)

Chelsea later showed off a selfie of herself getting the coloring job on her Instagram Stories, noting that she was having the work done at her longtime stylist Landon Blow’s Beauty by Blow salon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Chelsea also shared a selfie after he completed her makeover, showing off her stunning new brunette hair.

The last time Chelsea had dark brown hair was in season one of Teen Mom 2 in 2011. She then changed things up in a big way by going blonde in seasons 2 and 3. By season 4, Chelsea had switched to a dark auburn color with a hint of red.

In 2014’s season 5, Chelsea went all in with red hair and has stayed with that color ever since. She finally quit Teen Mom 2 in 2020 after 10 seasons.

The year that Chelsea went full red with her hair was the same in which she met future husband Cole DeBoer at a South Dakota gas station. The couple married in 2016.

Photo Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram

For Cole, it’s going to be like having a brand-new wife, as she’s been a redhead throughout their relationship. The couple are parents to three children, son Watson, 4, and daughters Layne Ettie, 2 and new arrival Walker June, who was born on Jan. 25, 2021. Chelsea also shares daughter Aubree with her high school ex, Adam Lind. Their storyline originated on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

No matter what Chelsea’s hair color is, Cole is head over heels in love with his wife. In a Mother’s Day tribute post to her, the hunky home renovator gushed, “There are way too many reasons to fit into this caption on how amazing of a mother my wife is. This family revolves around you! You are our everything.”

He added, “I don’t think we show or tell you enough how special and truly grateful we are for you sweetheart. There is no way we could ever express our true emotions into words, but I promise you that we would be lost without you and the role you play in this house and this family is breathtaking and I truly look up to you and love you with all my heart.” Now he has a brunette wife to show that love and appreciation toward!