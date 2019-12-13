Justin Timberlake Looks Glum Following Alisha Wainwright Scandal

He looks ready to leave! Justin Timberlake was spotted on Wednesday, December 11, looking pretty glum on a balcony in New Orleans, Louisiana, just weeks after he was photographed getting cozy with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. Though he spoke out on December 4 to reveal that “nothing happened” between them, things are still tense at home with wife Jessica Biel.

A source close to the couple exclusively told In Touch that Jessica, 37, avoided visiting her husband on the movie set. “As far as I know, Jessica has no plans to visit,” they shared. “It’s very intense between them right now. Everything is up in the air.” Also avoiding Justin is his costar — though the feeling seems to be mutual. “The set of Justin’s film is tense,” an insider admitted. “[He and Alisha are] staying clear of each other unless they have a scene together. Justin’s been calling Jessica every hour just to check-in.”

Though Justin, 38, apologized publicly to his wife for his “strong lapse in judgment,” the gesture only went so far. It didn’t help that it may not have been his idea to speak out at all. In early December, a source close to the couple exclusively revealed to In Touch that the 7th Heaven alum was the one who pressured him into clearing the air. “He says he was going to do it anyway, but Jessica pushed Justin to make a public statement,” they said. “It was necessary for his image, but more importantly, another step in saving his marriage. He still has a lot of work ahead of him.”

TV show host Wendy Williams agreed, calling out the married parents on her show. “It must be hell at home, honey. She probably grabbed him by the scruff of his neck and said, ‘You better get out there and say something,'” she said during a December 5 episode. “It’s only making a bigger situation than it was. … To me, [it] is bringing more light to the fact that your marriage must be in a scramble right now.”

But how are they doing now? Well, if Justin’s face is anything to go by, he and Jessica aren’t exactly feeling blissfully in love. Check out the gallery below to see how Justin looked as he hung out on a New Orleans balcony.