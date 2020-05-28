Feeling the distance? Julianne Hough left a flirty comment on husband Brooks Laich’s “thirst trap” photos while he’s quarantining without her in Idaho amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former hockey player, 36, shared a slew of sexy, shirtless photos of himself holding tools while knee-deep in water. He was “challenged” by his “How Men Think” podcast producer to share the racy snapshots ahead of the new episode. We would say he delivered.

Courtesy Brooks Laich/Instagram

“This is awesome haha,” Julianne, 31, responded with a laughing and fire emoji. “Also, the fact that you just figured out what a thirst trap is …” Brooks quipped, “You know how I do ([five] years late),” with multiple laughing and shrugging emoji. The Dancing With the Stars alum previously said it was “glorious” being home alone in Los Angeles, but it looks like she may be missing the athlete … or his abs.

“It was Julianne’s decision” to “spend time apart” while self-isolating, a source exclusively told In Touch. “She feels it’s good for both of them to get some breathing space.” The Footloose star is fully enjoying the time on her own.

“Being on tour for three months and traveling and starting a business … it’s a lot,” Julianne divulged via Instagram Live on April 22. During her downtime, the starlet is trying to “stop and pause, and look inward and connect back to myself.” She added, “My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work … But, it’s really been a magical time.”

Despite the distance from her longtime love, the Safe Haven star doesn’t “feel lonely” but is eagerly looking ahead. “I miss people a lot,” she expressed. “I wanna hug them and talk to them, but I’m really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what’s really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this: Who do I want to step into? Who do I want to arrive in this new world as?”

Courtesy of Julianne Hough/Instagram

As for Brooks, he’s content in the great outdoors with his pup, Koda. “I think I’m an introvert by nature,” the Canadian stud said on “How Men Think” at the end of April. “I love having my dog — if it wasn’t for my dog, I’d probably be a little more antsy with the isolation.”

However, one area of his life has been lagging. Brooks confessed his sex drive isn’t “at its peak” while he’s cooped up in Idaho. “I am freaking exhausted, and, [at the end of the day], I do not have a lot of sexual charge,” the podcast host dished while noting he spends more than 10 hours a day working outdoors. “I’m toast. All I’m thinking about is let me just mindlessly watch something for 30 minutes and go to bed.” Although, he hypothesized the distant “proximity to [his] wife” may be a factor.

Keep the thirst traps coming!