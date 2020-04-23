Working it out? Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich were spotted getting flirty on Instagram despite their rumored marriage troubles. The two have been spending time apart as Brooks, 36, is in quarantine at their home in Idaho while Julianne, 31, stayed put in Los Angeles.

“That beard though [heart eyes emoji],” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote on a photo of her man showing off his new scruff. In response, the former professional hockey player threw his lady a “like.”

While many have speculated why the couple chose to social distance in different states, Brooks explained he simply likes his space and needed to give his rustic home some TLC. “I think I’m an introvert by nature,” he said on the latest episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, “How Men Think.” “There’s a part of me that enjoys isolation and there’s a part of me that actually gets drained when I’m around too many people.”

As for the work he’s been doing around his vacation home, “The place needed an overhaul,” he said. “It really needed a cleaning — landscaping and cleaning. It got overgrown, it’s kind of in the bush … So I’ve really been able to manicure it and landscape it.”

While Brooks gets in touch with his wild side in Idaho, Julianne is thankful to “spend time apart” from her husband, a source told In Touch exclusively on Wednesday, April 22. “She feels it’s good for both of them to get some breathing space,” the source explained. “Brooks was OK about it until he found out she’d decided to quarantine with Ben [Barnes].” The Rock of Ages star was spotted on a stroll with the Chronicles of Narnia actor April 16.

“Brooks still loves Julianne and wants to make their marriage work, but the bottom line is they’re not on the same page,” the source continued. “She’s too out there for his liking and he can’t keep up with her wackiness and unconventional views on life.”

The duo appeared to be in great shape since getting married in 2017 until they started experiencing “marriage woes” in January, another source exclusively revealed. Over the years, they have “matured into different people.” Although they’re going through a hiccup in their relationship, “that doesn’t mean they still don’t love each other deeply.”

