Sounds nice! Julianne Hough admitted life in quarantine apart from her husband, Brooks Laich, has been “glorious.” The 31-year-old said they are “doing separate things” as they embrace “me time” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being on tour for three months and traveling and starting a business … it’s a lot,” she said via Instagram Live on Wednesday, April 22. She’s relishing this time “to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward and connect back to myself.”

“I’ve been on my own,” she continued. “My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yard work,” adding, “But it’s really been a magical time.”

While she is quarantining solo, she said she doesn’t “feel lonely,” although she does feel a sense of being alone. “I miss people a lot, I wanna hug them and talk to them, but I’m really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what’s really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this: Who do I want to step into? Who do I want to arrive in this new world as?”

As for the former professional athlete, 36, he seemed to be on the same page as his wife. “I think I’m an introvert by nature,” he said on the latest episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, “How Men Think.” “There’s a part of me that enjoys isolation and there’s a part of me that actually gets drained when I’m around too many people.”

“It was Julianne’s decision to not self-isolate together,” a source exclusively told In Touch on Wednesday, April 22. “She feels it’s good for both of them to get some breathing space,” the source explained. “Brooks was OK about it until he found out she’d decided to quarantine with Ben [Barnes].” The Dancing With the Stars alum was spotted on a walk in Los Angeles with the Chronicles of Narnia actor on April 16.

Since getting married in 2017, Julianne and Brooks appeared to be content in their relationship until they started experiencing “marriage woes” in January, another source exclusively revealed to In Touch. As time passes, they have “matured into different people.”

