Just how he likes it. Brooks Laich finally revealed why he and wife Julianne Hough chose to quarantine separately during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the 36-year-old, he simply just likes his space and wanted to take time to renovate his home in Idaho.

“I think I’m an introvert by nature,” he said on the latest episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, “How Men Think.” “I love having my dog — if it wasn’t for my dog, I’d probably be a little more antsy with the isolation.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The former professional athlete admitted enjoying his alone time is nothing new for him. “I’ve always been that way, even when I was younger. When I was a young kid, I didn’t need to be around friends all the time,” he explained. “I liked it, I had great friends, I still have great friends to this day, but there’s a part of me that enjoys isolation and there’s a part of me that actually gets drained when I’m around too many people.”

In addition to utilizing his scenic home for some peace and quiet, he wanted to use his downtime created by the coronavirus quarantine to work on some home improvement projects. “The place needed an overhaul,” he said. “It really needed a cleaning — landscaping and cleaning. It got overgrown, it’s kind of in the bush … So I’ve really been able to manicure it and landscape it.”

Although he had to put in a lot of hard work to clean up his home, he’s loved every second of it. “I bought this place in 2014, and I’ve never spent enough time here. I come here like, a week a year and it’s my dream property,” he said.

While Brooks enjoys life in Idaho, Julianne has been relaxing at their home in Los Angeles. “She feels it’s good for both of them to get some breathing space,” a source exclusively told In Touch on Wednesday, April 22. “Brooks was ok about it until he found out she’d decided to quarantine with Ben [Barnes].” Julianne was spotted out and about with the Chronicles of Narnia on April 16.

The couple first started experiencing “marriage woes” in January, another source exclusively revealed. Sadly, the two have “matured into different people” since they first wed in 2017. Despite this rough patch in their marriage “that doesn’t mean they still don’t love each other deeply.”

