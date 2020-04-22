Taking time off. Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich are “not self-isolating together” during the coronavirus pandemic to “spend time apart,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “It was Julianne’s decision.”

“She feels it’s good for both of them to get some breathing space,” the source explains. “Brooks was ok about it until he found out she’d decided to quarantine with Ben [Barnes].”

On April 16, the Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, was spotted out for a walk in Los Angeles with The Chronicles of Narnia actor, which clearly struck a nerve with the former professional athlete, 36.

“Brooks still loves Julianne and wants to make their marriage work, but the bottom line is they’re not on the same page,” the source revealed. “She’s too out there for his liking and he can’t keep up with her wackiness and unconventional views on life.”

The couple spent most of March together until Brooks left their marital home in early April to embrace the outdoors in Idaho. Despite being apart from his wife, even on Easter, the handsome hunk appeared to be doing just fine. Since starting his adventure, he has shared several smiling photos with their dog, Koda.

As for Julianne, she has been using this time to do what she loves most — dance. While she’s shared several dance videos to social media, she has also been utilizing her platform to express her emotions. She’s posted a few cryptic messages that point to her relationship troubles such as her post on Monday, April 20, reading, “I confidently leave the familiar for the unknown.”

Julianne and Brooks seemed like the perfect pair after getting married in 2017. In January, they started experiencing “marriage woes,” another source exclusively told In Touch at the time. Over the course of their relationship, they have “matured into different people,” cause a rift between the two.

“Brooks is still coming to terms with his hockey career being over,” the insider added. “He’s working on finding himself. Being a sports player, with set goals, I think he struggled to understand Julianne’s free-spirited nature.”

Among the conflicts in their marriage, the duo struggled the most with communication. “Julianne is an open book,” a source told Life & Style in January. “Brooks was OK with that in the beginning, but it’s gotten to be too much,” the insider said, adding, “They’ve had so many ups and downs, but they also have very different ways of dealing with them.

