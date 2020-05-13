Looking good! Julianne Hough debuted her new hair makeover just weeks after she said quarantining apart from her husband, Brooks Laich, is “glorious” in an Instagram Live video.

The Dancing With the Stars alum showed off her pale pink locks in two selfies with the caption, “Fairy Kitten vibes today.” She is clearly feeling herself and enjoying time to herself while being apart from Brooks, 36.

On April 24, Julianne, 31, admitted they are “doing separating things” and enjoying “me time” while social distancing without each other amid the coronavirus pandemic. She revealed she is using the lockdown “to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward and connect back to myself.” As for the former professional athlete, 36, she said he “is in Idaho doing lots of yard work,” adding, “but it’s really been a magical time.”

Courtesy of Julianne Hough/Instagram

The former hockey player appeared to be singing the same tune as his wife ­– claiming he just likes his space. “I think I’m an introvert by nature,” he said on an episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, “How Men Think.” “There’s a part of me that enjoys isolation and there’s a part of me that actually gets drained when I’m around too many people.”

The couple spent most of March together, although it appears Brooks left the duo’s marital home L.A. in early April. On April 16, the blonde beauty was spotted out for a walk in the city with actor Chronicles of Narnia actor Ben Barnes.

“It was Julianne’s decision to not self-isolate together,” a source exclusively told In Touch on April 22. “She feels it’s good for both of them to get some breathing space,” the source explained.

Her hubby was “OK” with quarantining apart until he found she was spending alone time with Ben. “Brooks still loves Julianne and wants to make their marriage work, but the bottom line is they’re not on the same page,” the source revealed. “She’s too out there for his liking and he can’t keep up with her wackiness and unconventional views on life.”

Brooks and Julianne appeared to be a picture-perfect couple after getting married in 2017, until they started to experience “marriage woes” in January, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch at the time. Sadly, as time goes on, the two have “matured into different people.”