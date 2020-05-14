Julianne Hough revealed she and her husband, Brooks Laich, “never actually tried to get pregnant,” though she did freeze her eggs amid her endometriosis struggles.

“It was more of a precautionary measure: Let’s do our due diligence for the future,” the 31-year-old told Women’s Health in an article published on Thursday, May 14. Although she is keeping her family goals in mind, she shared she doesn’t “believe in labels” or following a status quo timeline of milestones.

RCW/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

“It doesn’t mean that I won’t have a baby, etc. It just means that I’ve unplugged from what I feel like I should be doing versus what I actually want to be doing,” she explained. “I think the healthier I am from the inside out — as far as my beliefs, my energy, what I’m putting into my body — the better prepared I’ll be when the time comes.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum clearly doesn’t mind going against the grain. After spending most of March together, Brooks, 36, and Julianne choose to quarantine separately amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram Live, she said she is relishing in her “me time” while the former professional athlete “is in Idaho doing lots of yard work,” adding, “it’s been a really magical time.”

“It was Julianne’s decision to not self-isolate together,” a source exclusively told In Touch on April 22. “She feels it’s good for both of them to get some breathing space.”

After Brooks left their L.A. home, Julianne was spotted taking a walk with Chronicles of Narnia actor Ben Barnes on April 16. The NHL player was “OK” with quarantining apart until he found she was spending time alone with Ben, the source said. “Brooks still loves Julianne and wants to make their marriage work, but the bottom line is they’re not on the same page.”

Since the duo wed in 2017, the appeared to be a happy couple until they started experiencing “marriage woes” in January, another source exclusively told In Touch at the time. Unfortunately, they have “matured into different people.”

Time will tell if they’ll ever get on the same page, but at least they’re prepared if they ever decide to start a family.